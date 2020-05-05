Former Preston North End and Stevenage favourite Jack King has announced his retirement from football on Twitter, bringing an end to his career.

FOOTBALL ITS BEEN A PLEASURE #retired — jack king (@jackking4) May 4, 2020

Amid the suspension of the football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 34-year-old utility man Jack King has announced that he is hanging up his boots after a lengthy career.

King, who played for the likes of Preston North End and Stevenage along the way, announced his retirement from the beautiful game on Monday, thanking everyone who has helped him over the course of his career. He said:

“That’s a wrap! I’ve decided to hang up my boots. Just want to say thanks to all my teammates, staff, friends and family that have helped me over the years. Racked up over 700 games and a good few promotions, but more importantly, I’ve made some great friends along the way.

“Football, its been a pleasure.”

King started out his career in the youth academy with Oxford United before linking up with Swansea City, where he remained in the youth ranks for five years before his departure in 2004.

King started out in non-league and worked his way through the ranks and into the football league. He spent time with Didcot Town (two spells), Brackley Town, Farnborough and Woking before earning a move to Preston North End.

The versatile King became a favourite with the Lilywhites in his three years with the club. After his departure in 2015, King went on to play for Scunthorpe United, Stevenage and finished his career with Ebbsfleet United.

Upon the announcement, fans and former teammates sent King their best wishes, wishing him well for his retirement and praising him for his successes throughout his career.

Pleasure to play with u mate ❤️ — John Welsh (@jwelsh08) May 4, 2020

The finest CF/CM/CB/RB/RM I ever played with. Congrats old boy #LPC — John Mousinho (@jmous21) May 4, 2020

What a guy ❤️❤️ Now get that handicap down — Matty Godden (@MattyGodden24) May 4, 2020

What a great career. How you didn’t play professionally until 27 I will never know! You could play in any position and make it look like a stroll in the park. Someone I hated playing against but now someone I call a friend. Good luck in what ever you do next. X — Scott Laird (@lairdy03) May 4, 2020

Good luck Kingy. Thanks for everything you did at Stevenage❤️ — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett01) May 4, 2020