Since the formation of the Championship in 2004, Nottingham Forest have seen a fair share of young players either emerge from the youth academy or come in on loan.

Here we take a look at who Nottingham Forest’s top five youngest players to score in the Championship for the club and delve into where they are now.

5th – Kieran Dowell (19 years, 10 months and 2 days)

Nottingham Forest’s fifth-youngest Championship goalscorer is former loan man Kieran Dowell. The young midfielder spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan with Forest, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances. His first goal came in a 4-3 away win over Brentford, scoring the fourth goal for Forest.

Since then, Dowell has spent more time out on loan in the Championship. He spent the second half of the 2018/19 season with Sheffield United and joined Derby County on loan for the season last summer. However, his deal was cut short and he made a second loan switch of the season, joining Wigan Atheltic.

4th – Nathaniel Chalobah (18 years, 10 months and 14 days)

The last of two loan players on this list is former Chelsea youngsters Nathaniel Chalobah. Chalobah spent the first half of the 2013/14 campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest, scoring his first of two goals for the club in a 3-1 loss to Yeovil Town.

After his short stint on loan with Nottingham Forest, Chalobah went on to spend time on loan with Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli before joining Watford on a permanent transfer in July 2017.

3rd – Oliver Burke (18 years, 8 months and 22 days)

Scottish winger Burke is the first of three recent Nottingham Forest academy graduates to make this list. Burke netted his first goal for the club in December 2015 in a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City. The following season, Burke’s electric start to the season (four goals and one assist in five games) earned him a big money move to RB Leipzig.

Since then Burke’s development has struggled. The 23-year-old was unable to make an impact in Germany and returned to England with West Brom in 2017. Burke spent time on loan with Celtic last season and is currently on loan with Spanish side Alaves.

2nd – Tyler Walker (18 years, 5 months and 30 days)

Tyler Walker is the only player on this list still on the books with Nottingham Forest. The striker emerged towards the tail end of the 2014/15 season and scored his first goal for the club in his fourth appearance, netting in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Walker has since spent most of his time out on loan, including prolific spells with Mansfield Town and most recently Lincoln City. The 23-year-old has played a total of 44 times for Forest’s senior side, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

1st – Ben Brereton (17 years, 9 months and 17 days)

Ben Brereton’s first Championship goal for the club came in dramatic circumstances. The Forest academy graduate scored on his third appearance for the senior side, netting a 93rd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. In the 2016/17 season, he went on to score a further two goals and four assists.

However, despite his promising start, Brereton struggled to hit consistent goalscoring form. The England youngster netted a total of nine goals in 57 games for the club before leaving to join fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in 2018.