The season is not yet over for Leeds United, they are, like all other English sides, suffering from the lockdown affecting the UK at large and football in particular. No one is sure what is going to happen. One thing that Le10 Sport is sure about is the Whites interest in Paris FC centre-back Samuel Yohou.

Le10 Sport note that the Paris FC defender finds himself a part of the plans of “several European teams” but that the main interest in him comes “especially from Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa.” They go on to add that Leeds United are looking “carefully [at] the situation” that would see an available Yohou brought to Elland Road and English football.

The Franco-Ivorian defender came up through the ranks of Ligue 2 Paris FC, a club always destined to be in the shadow of their more illustrious city neighbours Paris Saint-Germain. Le10 Sport state that Leeds United are impressed with Yohou’s size, maturity and the technical aspects of his game.

Yohou has featured in 21 games this season for Paris in the Ligue 2 competition before all sporting fixtures in France were stopped under order of President Macron. These 21 appearances come as part of the 69 games (two goals/one assist) of experience that he has at this level. He also has 36 games (five goals/one assist) at Championnat National level – France’s third tier of football in loan spells away from Paris FC with AS Beziers and SAS Epinal.

Leeds United will likely be looking for a new central defender next season. Youngster Ben White, a loanee from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, has really impressed this season but has likely played himself away from the transfer plans of Leeds United and into the planning of the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester sides.

Leeds United are not the only side eyeing up Villepinte-born Yohou. League One side Coventry City and Serie A hopefuls Crotone are also said to be interested in the rangy defender.