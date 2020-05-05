Martin Keown has slammed the idea of scrapping relegation in the Premier League insisting “it’s farcical and stinks of greed” as reported by The Mirror.

There have been discussions in recent days over the possibility of playing the remaining top-flight fixtures behind closed doors. These games would be at neutral venues but the bottom six in the Premier League are against the idea.

Named clubs including Watford, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion are all said to agree on playing at neutral venues – but only if relegation is scrapped.

Should this decision be agreed to, this could have huge ramifications for Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. They both occupy the top two spots in the Championship and harbour hopes of a return to the Premier League.

If relegation is taken “off the table” then this could lead to Leeds and West Brom being denied promotion. Another option would be a 22-team top-flight division which is something that remains uncertain.

Former Arsenal defender Keown has criticised the bottom six clubs and claims: “Scrapping relegation would be farcical and it stinks of greed. How would we then package and sell those remaining rounds of fixtures which would essentially become dead rubbers?”

“The reason we want to restart and finish this season is to establish relegations and promotions. Otherwise it is no longer a competition.”

Keown believes it would be a logistical nightmare to complete the season and would take a lot of planning but reiterated his stance on relegation and promotions.

“It will be a logistical nightmare and I do not envy the decision-makers. They need direction from the Government and, in truth, I’m not sure it is feasible right now.”

“There is also a moral dilemma regarding testing, whether footballers should be tested before key workers.”

“But whenever it is, in six months, 12 months, whenever, I want to see this season completed, with relegations included.”