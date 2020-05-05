Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Lee Bullen has not ruled out leaving the club if an opportunity arose for him to become manager elsewhere.

Lee Bullen has been a coach with Sheffield Wednesday for almost a decade now. Since being promoted to the position of assistant manager, the former Owls player has been caretaker manager on three separate occasions.

But, while Bullen is more than happy in his current role with Sheffield Wednesday, he holds an ambition to take up a management role of his own. In his stints as Owls caretaker, he has performed with relative success, winning a total of 15 games, winning seven, losing five and drawing three times.

Bullen has now spoken about his hopes of taking up a management role, saying that he would not rule out leaving his job with Sheffield Wednesday if the chance arose elsewhere. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, he said:

“I think it’s something now after three periods of doing it, you really enjoy it. I love being an assistant and I love my role here but it’s something I wouldn’t dismiss, whether that be elsewhere or whatever.

“I think it’s something maybe I’ve thought of a little bit more because I have enjoyed the three times I’ve had the chance to do it. It’s one of those things now having done it three times, you wonder at the end of your career looking back, would I regret not taking an opportunity?

“But I’m at a club that I love, I’m working with players that I love, I’m working with a manager I love working with and the coaches we’re working with, so it’s not something I want to do next week.

“As I stand here, though, my role as an assistant is not the same pressure as being the man on the chopping block so to speak. As a manager the whole pressure around it and what you have to deal with, it’s completely different.

“If an opportunity arose or if somebody came in to make an approach and I thought it was the right thing to do for myself and my family, I’d have to consider it. But it’s not something I’m overly chasing at the moment.”