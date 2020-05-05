Football is on hold. It has been on hold since mid-March when all sport shut down as part of the lockdown to stem the tide of the spread of COVID-19 virus that has become a world pandemic. There are talks at every level in an attempt to be ready for when football is ready to start up again.

At the topmost level you have the likes of FIFA and UEFA weighing in with their ideas about how football should restart and progress. You also have league organising bodies such as the Premier League and EFL putting forward plans and ideas aimed at getting football up and running again in a manner as close to normal as could be expected.

The EFL’s chief Rick Parry has been a vociferous and loud advocate for the current, suspended football season to be played through to a natural conclusion, well as natural as can be. This is almost certain to be an ending to the current campaign played behind closed doors and in front of empty terraces.

Elland Road, usually full of over 35,000 fans every home game, would be an empty and almost soulless place for the Whites to play out what remains of their homes games. Home advantage, that 12th man, is often seen as the urge and impulse which gets a side over the line but that wouldn’t be as strong with no fans or noise from the terraces.

However, it is the hope of EFL boss Parry that the leagues under his control play out as fairly as possible for all sides.

Twitter: Rick Parry says he hopes EFL season can be completed on the 71 grounds. (@sistoney67)

As empty as it may be, as soulless as it would likely be, Leeds United getting to play at Elland Road the remainder of home games left for them would be a boost of sorts in a nine-match mini-campaign that would hopefully end with promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from English football’s top-flight.