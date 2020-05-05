From the Bet365 Stadium to Old Trafford… Manchester United’s move to sign veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant seemed a strange signing.

The experienced stopper has been United’s third choice stopper over the past two seasons behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Grant, who is 37 years old, was part of the Stoke side relegated to the Championship in the 2017/18 and was used as a back-up to Jack Butland that season before switching to United.

He has racked up 511 appearances in his career to date and only made his Premier League debut in 2016, having spent mostly all of his days in the Championship or League One.

Grant started out at Watford before going onto have spells at Derby County, Burnley, Oldham Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

How is he doing

The ‘keeper seem well thought off at Manchester United and is someone that provides suitable cover for injuries and also injects some experience into the squad.

Grant made his debut for United in an EFL Cup tie against former club Derby at Old Trafford in September 2018 and has since played once more in the Europa League against Astana in November last year.

What next

Grant signed a new contract with Ole Gunnar Sojlkaer’s side in March which runs out at the end of the 2020/21 season meaning he can enjoy a third year of playing for the most successful club in England. After penning the fresh deal, he told their website: “I love being here and clearly somebody likes me being here also, so it’s good to have it sorted.”