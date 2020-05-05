From relegation to the Championship to the European football… Marseille swooped to sign Tyrone Mears from Derby County on loan in August 2008 in a move that raised a few eyebrows.

The right-back had played the opening five games of the season for Paul Jewell’s side in the league but departed after just over two years at Pride Park when the French Ligue 1 came calling. He was part of the Derby side who were relegated from the Premier League with a whimper in the campaign on just 11 points.

How did he do

Mears had to wait until January to make his debut due to injury woes. It finally came in a UEFA Cup fixture against FC Twente.

He then made his league debut against PSG and scored his first goal in a European clash against Ajax. The once-capped Jamaica international went onto make seven appearances in all competitions for Marseille and returned to the Rams at the end of the season after they decided against the option of signing him permanently.

Where is he now

The experienced defender’s last club was in the Championship at West Brom last season but he parted company with the Midlands side last June.

He left Derby after his Marseille spell for Burnley in the top flight and later went on to have a stint at Bolton Wanderers. He then crossed the pond over to America in 2015 to play for the likes of Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United and Minnesota United in Major League Soccer.