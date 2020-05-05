In truth, there is very little certainty at the moment, what with what is going on centred around the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. That uncertainty has stretched to football and what will happen when the beautiful game is eventually started up again.

Of course, talks have been ongoing at all levels as no-one wants the uncertainty to fester and continue in that manner. Plans are being discussed and contingencies put into place for when football opens back up. That is if it does so at all. After all, these are unprecedented times that we are living in at the moment.

The Premier League, that top tier of English football where all sides aspire to play, has a plan in the ether called ‘Project Restart’ which is due to be discussed next week after the UK government briefing on the next phase of the lockdown due to be broadcast on Sunday by PM Boris Johnson. However, there is even discord there with six sides being touted as rebels willing to vote against the plan if relegation isn’t taken off the agenda.

If these clubs get their way, that promotion is taken off the agenda to facilitate their acceptance of the ‘Project Restart’ plans, then many are saying it would be nothing short of a travesty and would wreck the integrity of the Premier League as a competition.

Views similar to that vein of thinking were expressed today by EFL chief Rick Parry in his conversation with the government’s Department of Media, Society and Culture. In setting out his viewpoint, and airing his opinion, Parry was both clear and unequivocal in what he said. The words of Parry’s comments are carried here in a tweet by BBC journalist, Simon Stone:

Twitter: Full Rick Parry quote on promotion and relegation. https://t.co/bxFtFIgBfb (@sistoney67)

Strong words there from the EFL’s Parry but they are needed; this is a subject with strong emotions. This is especially so when he talks that “lawyers are going to get wealthy” and “there would be a degree of outrage from a number of clubs in our Championship” when the issue of denial of promotion is discussed.

It wouldn’t just be Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion who’d be involved in this outrage. Into the mix, you’d have to add the likes of those four sides already in the playoff mix as well as those within realistic touching distance of making the playoffs over the remaining nine games left in the Championship season.

In short, if the Premier League decide to deny promotion through instigating on a ‘no relegation policy’ then take cover because a lot of messy brown stuff will be hitting a very large fan.