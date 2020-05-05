So good they named him twice… Jay-Jay Okocha rocked up at Hull City in 2007 on a free transfer having previously had a brief spell in Qatar.

The Nigerian international had enjoyed a successful career with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, PSG and Bolton Wanderers, scoring 99 goals in 453 games.

He had played in the top divisions in Germany, Turkey, France and England but now found himself in the Championship at Hull, who had finished 21st in the league the season before and escaped relegation to League One by seven points.

How did he do

Okocha made 19 appearances for Phil Brown’s Hull side in all competitions and was part of their squad who were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history against all odds.

He put in some dazzling displays for the Tigers but his legs had caught up with him by the end of the campaign and he didn’t feature in the Play-Offs. The Yorkshire side beat Bristol City in the final at Wembley, with club legend Dean Windass scoring the winning goal.

The former midfielder was released by Hull at the end of the season and subsequently hung up his boots.

Where is he now

Okocha, who is now 46 years old, was elected as the Chairman of the Delta State football association in 2015 and has since been linked with becoming the Nigerian Football Federation president. He also has a stadium names after him in Nigeria, the Jay-Jay Okocha Stadium which is the home of Delta Force FC.