poland international Radoslaw majewski was a popular player at Nottingham forest during his five years at the club.

The midfielder spent five years at the City Ground from 2010 to 2015 and made 162 appearances for the Reds, scoring 19 goals.

Majewski, who has nine caps for his country to his name, rocked up at the City Ground ten years ago as an unknown quantity having previously played in the Ekstraklasa for Dyskobolia Grodzisk and Polonia Warsaw.

Nevertheless, he immediately became a hit with Forest and they made his initial loan move permanent at the end of his first season.

After being a first-team regular for five campaigns in the Championship, Majewski called time on his career at Forest and left on loan for fellow second tier side Huddersfield Town for the 2014/15 season.

Majewski was released at the end of that season and subsequently moved to Greece on a free transfer to join Veria.

Where is he now?

The midfielder stayed for a year in the Greece Superliga before deciding to move back to Poland in 2016 to join seven-time Polish title winners Lech Poznan.

Majewski became a key player there and scored 14 goals in 79 games, helping them win the Polish Cup in his first year.

He switched to Pogon Szczecin in 2018 but left after a year to move to Australia to sign for Western Sydney Wanderers in June last year. He plays alongside former Nottingham Forest teammate Simon Cox at the Bankwest Stadium. They finished 8th last term in the A-League.