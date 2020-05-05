Reda JOHNSON SPENT THREE-AND-A-HALF YEARS ON THE BOOKS AT SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY.

The defender joined the Owls in January 2011 and went onto make 87 appearances, scoring an impressive 19 goals.

Johnson, a Benin international with 12 caps to his name, made a dream start to his Wednesday career when he scored on his debut against Charlton Athletic. He helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion from League One in his first full campaign at the club.

The centre-back then helped the Owls consolidate their position in the Championship in the following two seasons before leaving for Coventry City in 2014, where he then scored twice on his debut.

Prior to his move to Hillsborough, Johnson had started his career in France with spells at Gueugnon and Amiens before having a trail in Scotland at Aberdeen. He then signed permanently for League Two side Plymouth Argyle in 2009 and spent two years there before Wednesday snapped him up.

Where is he now?

Johnson stayed at Coventry for two years and played 34 games, chipping in with eight goals. He saw his game time reduce with the Sky Blues during his second year there and left the club in the summer of 2016.

He then dropped into non-league for the first time in his career to sign for Eastleigh in the National League.

Johnson, who is 32 years old, had been on the books with the Spitfires for the past four years but is now a free agent having seen his contract terminated in February this year.