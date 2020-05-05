Football is clouded in a certain sense of doubt and intrigue at the moment. It is a sport that has been on hiatus since mid-March when the sporting calendar effectively ground to a halt as the need to combat the spread of coronavirus took precedence. There has been much talk recently, at all levels, of getting football back in some manner; the form this will take is not yet known.

Yet, there have been talks and this is true at the highest levels such as FIFA and much lower down between league organising bodies and their member clubs. These talks are ongoing and will continue to be so. When it comes to discussions regarding English football, no more defined are those at Premier League level and the effect it will have on the Sky Bet Championship.

it must be remembered that the Premier League and the English Football League are two separate organising bodies with distinct competitions. However, there is movement between the two and the plane that crosses both is at the top of the Championship. Gain promotion and a world of excess and football beauty is opened up to be sampled. The fear that teams like Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have is that the current situation would mean that promotion to the Premier League would be denied.

Whilst that would represent a doomsday-like level of action and thought, it is one that certain Premier League sides are thought ready to push when English football’s top-tier sides meet next week to work on their ‘Project Restart’ ideas. These sides are thought to want guarantees on no relegation in order to cast their passing vote. Acceptance of this would effectively destroy Whites and Baggies hopes of Premier League football next season…whenever that may be.

Fresh news and hope, however, could be just around the corner with this news from Times chief sports reporter Martyn Ziegler on Twitter (below):

Twitter: NEW: EFL chairman Rick Parry tells MPs they expect 3 clubs to be promoted to PL and 3 to be relegated and if not th… https://t.co/06SgtvZjFx (@martynziegler)

This news, coming from Parry talking to the Department of Media, Society and Culture select committee, is the clearest indication at the moment that Leeds United and West Brom fans can take solace from. The Whites and Baggies are 1st and 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship and have a comfortable six-point cushion between themselves and Fulham who sit 3rd on 64 points.

The fact that Parry has acknowledged that denied promotion would result in “very messy” legal action should be enough to give a crumb of comfort for Leeds and West Brom fans that rebel Premier League clubs would be aware that this would be a recourse of action that disgruntled Championship sides would resort to. It is also somewhat reassuring that he thinks that the EFL expect that it will be the usual ‘three up, three down’ process when the current season is drawn to a close.