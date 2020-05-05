Jack Clarke made just five appearances for qpr before the season was brought to a halt.

The R’s swooped to sign the promising winger from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer but he hasn’t quite been given the opportunity to show what he can do yet.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, is likely to be loaned out again by Spurs next season to get some more first-team experience under his belt and should be high up on Mark Warburton’s list of targets.

Exciting talent

Spurs paid a fee of around £10 million to lure him to London from Leeds United. He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Elland Road and burst onto the scene for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season.

Clarke was loaned back out to Leeds for the first-half of this campaign but recalled by his parent club due to a lack of game time.

He then linked up with fellow Championship side QPR and offers the Hoops more pace and depth in their options out wide. He is still raw but has all the makings to go and live up to his price tag in the Premier League if he is managed right.

Can they get him again?

QPR fans will feel they have not seen the best of Clarke which is frustrating due to the season being halted. He is being tipped for a big future in the game and is will be fascinating to see him play a full season for them.

They have some exciting young players like Ebe Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Illias Chair so seeing them all play together could make QPR a force to be reckoned with next term.

The R’s have a good relationship with Spurs and have also loaned the highly-rated Luke Amos this season. Their trust of QPR with their players should put them at the front of the queue for Clarke this summer ahead of potential other suitors.