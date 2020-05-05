Sheffield United winger ricky holmes is set to retire from football this summer, as per a report by the news.

The wide man has not played for 15 months and is expected to hang up his boots due to injury.

Holmes, who is 32 years old, is also out of contract at Bramall Lane at the end of next month.

He has said, as per The News: “At the age of 22, I made it late into the Football League. I’m 32 now, so that’s 10 years of graft on my back- and it has finally got the better of me.

“I have been back at Sheffield for 15 months and had an operation to shave down the bulging disks in my back, which worked. I felt great and was back- then the same thing happened on my right-hand side. I was due to have a CT scan last month, but obviously couldn’t have it because everything has shut down.”

He added: “It might need an operation, but I am reluctant. I am 33 in the summer and thinking ‘do i have another operation to play 2-3 more years?’ Probably not, but I’m still in pain from day-to-day, so I need to get something sorted. Retirement in the summer looks imminent really. I think it’s inevitable, just for my health.”

Holmes has played over 500 games in his career having started out in non-league at Chelmsford City. He joined Barnet in League Two in 2010 and has since gone onto play for Portsmouth, Northampton Town and Charlton Athletic.

He was snapped up by Sheffield United in 2018, linking up with ex-Cobblers boss Chris Wilder, but has found opportunities to be scarce in South Yorkshire and has been loaned out to Oxford and Gillingham since his move there.

