Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed UEFA’s proposal to promote teams based on ‘sporting merit’ as reported by Football Insider.

The FA have recently admitted that supporters will likely not return to stadiums for “a long time” and believes that nobody can complain if Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are given promotion as they are the two best sides in the Championship.

UEFA wants clubs to be promoted based on ‘sporting merit’ should the season not be able to be played to a conclusion and Whelan is fully supportive of their proposal.

“I think it is the fairest approach to take,” Whelan said. “There is only two outcomes I can see: finish the season and complete the schedule, or you call it as it is.”

“I do not think any teams can grumble, they will have a whinge because they might be in play-off spots but if you are third, you have been third-best throughout the season.”

“Only two can go automatically up. No-one planned for this. If you are third it is unfortunate but it is the way it is,” the former Leeds striker continued.

“We have played 37 games. Teams are where they are for a reason. Two should go up and the rest try again next season.”

“I would be saying the same if Leeds were third. If this is the safest way then this should be how it is concluded.”

Leagues in Belgium, the Netherlands and France have already been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic whilst the Premier League are pushing through with ‘Project Restart’ as they look to begin playing matches in neutral venues from mid-June.

Whelan makes a valid point as it would be extremely harsh on Leeds and West Brom to be denied promotion having been top of the Championship for much of the season.