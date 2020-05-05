West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has offered his views on the prospect of playing football behind closed doors speaking to Oddscrackers Podcast.

At present, the football season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic with a resumption having not yet been decided upon.

The French league and the Eredivisie have both been cancelled with PSG having been given the title whilst the National League in England has also been cancelled.

The Government are expected to offer an update at the weekend in regards to the lockdown policy and it is then thought there will be a clearer idea on how or if the current season can be resumed.

West Brom’s Charlie Austin gave his thoughts on the prospect of potentially playing the remainder of the season behind closed doors.

“We’ve all played in games where it’s been an empty stadium for under-23’s or pre-season games and stuff like that, when you’re playing a pre-season friendly or under-23’s, if I’m honest with you it’s not there. There’s nothing on the games.”

“When you’re playing these games in an empty stadium but you know there is three points on the line, and them three points help you after a season where you have just played 37 games throughout the season, it’s important.”

“Our goal has been promotion from pre-season, nothing has changed for us whether there is 25,000 in the stadium or there will be 300 at the whole game,” the 30-year-old continued.

“For a lot of teams it will be a bonus, and for a lot of teams it won’t be, fans can bring positivity to every stadium, but they can also bring negative vibes as well, that’s what people forget. Imagine Rangers v Celtic with no fans, but it’s still going to be the Old Firm derby.”

A lot of players are against playing without the backing of their supporters but understand the difficult situation and would prefer the season to be completed even if it means doing so without the fans.