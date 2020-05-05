Ethan Hamilton is returning to Manchester united from his loan spell at BOLTON WANDERERS, AS PER A REPORT BY THE BOLTON NEWS.

The midfielder is going back to Old Trafford after his loan with the Trotters expires. Keith Hill’s side are not extending any loan deals until they know more about what is happening with the season’s continuation.

Brandon Fleming is also going back to Hull City, Aristote Nsiala to Ipswich Town, Kean Bryan to Sheffield United and Anthony Georgiou to Tottenham Hotspur having seen their stays at the University of Bolton Stadium expire.

Hamilton, who is 21 years old, joined Bolton in the January transfer window from fellow North-West side Manchester United and has missed just one game since then for the League One side, making 12 appearances.

The ex-Scotland international joined United from Hutchinson Vale in 2015, the same side Darren Fletcher started his career at. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Red Devils but has been a key player for them at youth levels.

Hamilton gained his first taste of senior football on loan at Rochdale during the second-half of last season and scored four goals in 14 games from midfield for the Dale.

He then spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Southend United and played 18 times for Sol Campbell’s side before United recalled him this past winter.

Hamilton has impressed during his spells in League One and will have to patiently wait now to see what is in store for him next.