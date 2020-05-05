Alan Shearer has delivered a stark warning to West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United claiming it would be ‘wrong’ to promote them without the season being included as reported by The Sun.

Football has been suspended for around two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic and talks are taking place as to how the season can be concluded with a solution yet to be found.

Last Friday, there were discussions of football taking place at neutral venues rather than at each team’s individual grounds as health and safety risks are being taken into account.

The EFL could decide to take similar action with games also taking place behind closed doors but this would need to be in line with the government’s lockdown policy.

Shearer has admitted that “there will be losers” in this situation. “Whatever decision is made is invariably going to leave a certain amount of people upset.”

“In an ideal world, every club would play their remaining games at the stadiums they are scheduled to do so. But if that’s not possible, there will have to be some give or take from clubs in terms of playing at neutral venues.”

“Players being quarantined away to complete the season is one thing that is being looked at. It is hardly ideal but these are unprecedented times that will need drastic solutions if the season is to be finished,” he continued.

“If it isn’t completed, which still looks very possible, then I can’t see how you can give clubs what they may or may not have won.”

“We all agree Liverpool are going to win the league but would they really want to be handed the title? As I said, there are going to be clubs left feeling hard done by.”

“Whether that’s Liverpool not winning the league, Leeds not getting promoted or a team being relegated having had to play their remaining games at a neutral venue, there will be losers to this.”

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have occupied the top two spots in the Championship for much of the season and have undoubtedly been the best two teams in the division but their immediate futures will remain unclear until a decision is reached.