Hull city’s lewis ritson has announced he is leaving the club on his Instagram account.

The defender will officially part ways with the Championship side when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Ritson, who is 21 years old, has not managed to break into Hull’s first-team and will have to weigh up his options over the coming months as a free agent.

He has risen up through the academy with the Tigers and has been a key player for their Under-23’s side over recent campaigns. He has trained and been on the bench for the senior side on a handful of occasions but has never made a senior appearance for the Yorkshire club.

Ritson spent time out on loan at National League North side Blyth Spartans earlier under ex-Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town boss Lee Clark this season and got some game time under his belt.

He has been linked with moves away from the KCOM Stadium over the past year and will now officially depart Grant McCann’s side.

Hull have got some exciting young talents on their hands such as Daniel Batty, Brandon Fleming and Jacob Greaves, but Ritson is one who has not quite managed to make the grade.

He, like many other players in the Football League this summer, will have to be patient over finding a new side. He is young, has experience and has given himself time to find one so is a decent option for clubs lower down the football pyramid.