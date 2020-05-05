West Bromwich Albion have extended the contract of youngster Kyle Edwards and confirmed details on the loans of Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana as reported by the Express & Star.

Edwards has enjoyed a good season despite not regularly being in the starting XI. He has made positive strides in his West Brom career during the current campaign.

The winger’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign and his representatives had already been in contact with the club’s hierarchy over a new and improved deal before the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Baggies are still planning to complete a new deal for their homegrown academy product once football resumes but have activated the one-year extension in the meantime.

Luke Dowling, Albion’s Sporting and Technical Director, said: “We were in advanced discussions with Kyle and his representatives when the pandemic brought everything to a halt.”

“Those discussions will resume at a suitable point, but it made sense in the meantime to activate the option that keeps Kyle with us until the end of the following season.”

West Brom have also confirmed that Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana will remain with the club for the rest of the season despite their loan contracts technically ending at the end of June.

Robinson has been on loan from Sheffield United since January whilst Diangana has been at the Hawthorns on loan from West Ham United since the summer and both have impressed during their spells at the club.

West Brom have received confirmation from both player’s parent clubs that they will remain beyond the end of their loans should the resumption of the season go beyond June 30.

Albion are also expecting a further update on the loan situation regarding Filip Krovinovic who arrived from Benfica. They are confident that the same agreement can be struck with the Portuguese side in the coming days.