Football shirts are big business. Whether it’s home, away or even third kit, fans lap them up in their hundreds and even thousands. They come with a pretty price tag too to match their eye-catching looks. Still, fans associate with these garments and go out to buy them.

As such, these shirts and their designs represent a huge portion of a club’s income and much thought is put into what the relevant designs are to be going forward into a new season. This planning phase usually includes a glitz-n-glamour, Hollywood-style ‘reveal’ ahead of the first game the shirt is worn in.

Approval or disapproval are the two go-to emotional states that football fans resort to when stating their reaction to club-designed shirts. There are the very same reactions that fans revert to when faced with concept kits’ or kits put together by fans.

The Birmingham Live website commissioned three 2020/21 designs from the ‘Request a Kit‘ Twitter account, reporting on the designs they received back here in this piece.

The kits themselves were the home, away and third/alternative kits that clubs usually run with. Here’s a quick run-down on what the designer of the kits, Jack Beale, had to say on his choices:

Home concept: “The home concept retains the narrow vertical stripes of many recent Baggies’ home shirts in the club colours of navy and white All-white sleeves return after a three-year absence with red trim on the collar, last seen in 2016 and a recurring feature in the early 2000s, also making a return. Shoulder panels and thin cuffs, both in navy, complete the modern design.”

“The home concept retains the narrow vertical stripes of many recent Baggies’ home shirts in the club colours of navy and white All-white sleeves return after a three-year absence with red trim on the collar, last seen in 2016 and a recurring feature in the early 2000s, also making a return. Shoulder panels and thin cuffs, both in navy, complete the modern design.” Away concept: “While yellow and green has been a popular historic colour scheme for the club, this shirt takes inspiration from the yellow and navy away strip worn between 1982 and 1984. Like the original, this away concept features thin horizontal pinstripes, accompanied by navy shoulder panels, cuffs and a monochromatic crest and sponsor logo.”



“While yellow and green has been a popular historic colour scheme for the club, this shirt takes inspiration from the yellow and navy away strip worn between 1982 and 1984. Like the original, this away concept features thin horizontal pinstripes, accompanied by navy shoulder panels, cuffs and a monochromatic crest and sponsor logo.” Third concept: “Albion have frequently opted for a dark alternate strip in previous seasons, a trend continued by this third shirt design. The shirt is predominantly charcoal grey, with a melange pattern across the front and sleeves. The simple and elegant design is completed by black shoulder panels, cuffs and white collar trim.”

Here are some of the reactions from West Brom fans and the concept kits they were presented.

Twitter: @WestBromNews Not keen on the away kit but the home and third are pukka (@lordsmysheperd)

Twitter: @WestBromNews Home kits nice, I’d have yellow and green again as our away and that yellow kit as the third (@WestBrom83)

The away shirt is great, would love to see a yellow and blue away shirt again. The 1998 shirt is one of my favourites ever — Andy Pitt (@andyjpitt) May 3, 2020

That yellow kit with the anti smoking sponsors is my all gnome favourite. This is a beauty 😍 — wonderstuffed (@justinmulholla1) May 3, 2020

Away is very nice but I’m old skool and would life the WBA like the SWAN kit from the 80’s. On the home I prefer wider strips 🤷🏼‍♂️ #WBA pic.twitter.com/VhatT2Ew7N — DARREN JAMES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👟🏐🏈👨🏻‍🦽 (@DarrenWBA74) May 4, 2020

Agree, but slightly wider stripes for me ! — Kevin (@Kevin64715643) May 3, 2020