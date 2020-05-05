Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said he can not see the football season returning.

The football season was put on hold with nine games remaining in the Championship campaign, with the COVID-19 halting all sports across the country.

At the time of the season’s suspension, Charlton Athletic sit in 22nd place in the table after 37 matches, two points away from safety with Hull City sat just above the drop zone.

Talks of plans regarding the restart of football have been ongoing and a mid-June restart has been earmarked as a potential date of return to action. But, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer is sceptical of the return of the game.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer has said that he believes the estimated date of return is “optimistic” and that he can not see a return to the game happening this season. He said:

“The suggested timetable is optimistic – and I can’t see it happening. I don’t think much will have improved in three weeks’ time. We are anxious about players – but about all our staff.

“Some clubs’ players might refuse to come back – and I would not blame them. They were worried at the beginning of this and nothing has changed – in fact they have got a hell of a lot worse.

“The most important thing is everyone’s safety. The virus would have to be well under control before we put people back into an environment where they are competing every day and playing matches. That will take time.”