Speaking to Vice, former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore has said he was warned by AZ Alkmaar leadership about his move to the Stadium of Light, admitting “it didn’t feel right”.

When American international striker Jozy Altidore arrived at Sunderland in 2013, Black Cats supporters could be forgiven for being somewhat excited at the deal. Altidore joined for a reported fee of €13 million (£9 million) from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, signing off the back of a 31-goal season with the club.

However, Altidore was never able to make an impact at the Stadium of Light. The striker scored only three goals in 52 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland, providing eight assists in the process before leaving to join MLS side FC Toronto in January 2015.

Now, Altidore has revealed he was warned about joining Sunderland before the transfer. AZ Alkmaar officials told the striker that the Black Cats’ playing style did not suit his, admitting that the move to the North East “didn’t feel right”. Speaking to Vice, he said:

“It didn’t feel right. The timing was not right. Sunderland was not the best club I had spoken to, I had also spoken to other major clubs. But Sunderland was concrete.

“I remember very well that Gertjan Verbeek and Earnest Stewart said that I had better wait for other offers because Sunderland did not play my type of football. They were very honest about that, saying it would be a disaster if I went to Sunderland despite the transfer fee being so big.

“But my father really wanted me to go to England because the contract was good there. What if I suffered an injury at AZ? Then I might not have been able to get that contract anymore. So it was a difficult, emotional decision. I went to Sunderland.

“My agents and my father thought about finances. With the contract at Sunderland, I was able to secure my future, guaranteed. I was a young man. If I had had the knowledge that I have today, I would have made a different choice.”

Since leaving Sunderland, Altidore has been with FC Toronto in the MLS. With the club, he has been able to find the back of the net an impressive 72 times in 141 games across all competitions, providing 25 assists as well.