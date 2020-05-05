Speaking to French news outlet France Bleu, FC Metz’s president Bernard Serin has confirmed that Leeds United linked striker Habib Diallo will be sold this summer.

In March of this year, a report emerged from French news outlet Le Quotidien du Foot claiming that FC Metz striker Habib Diallo was subject to transfer interest from a host of English sides. Premier League trio Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace were all said keen in the report, as were Championship title contenders Leeds United.

A hefty €20 million (£17.9 million) was cited as the fee placed on the head of Diallo in the previous report from Le Quotidien du Foot, adding that he was set to make a move away from the club.

And now, FC Metz’s transfer stance regarding the striker’s future at the club has been confirmed. Club President Bernard Serin has said that Metz will look to sell Diallo in the summer transfer in order to allow young forward Ibrahima Niane to occupy the starting spot as striker for the French outfit. Speaking to France Bleu, Serin said:

“He is 24-years-old, it is time for him to pursue his career elsewhere. Our objective is to sell Habib Diallo and leave more room in the attack for Ibrahima Niane.”

Diallo, 27, has been a prolific scorer for FC Metz this season, netting 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games so far, also laying on three assists. In his 11 games for the club, Diallo has scored 48 times and laid on 14 assists.

It awaits to be seen if Leeds United’s interest in Diallo is genuine. The Whites are likely to be on the lookout for a new striker this summer, especially if they win promotion to the Premier League. And, Diallo’s goal record with FC Metz shows that he is up to the standard of the French first division.

With Metz ready to sell, will Diallo be given the chance to test himself in the Premier League and will it be with Leeds United?