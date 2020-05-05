French news outlet Telefoot has claimed on Twitter that FC Lorient winger Yoane Wissa is attracting transfer interest from a number of sides including Championship pair Fulham and West Brom.

FC Lorient winger Yoane Wissa has been one of the most impressive performers in the second division of French football this season. And now, it has been reported that Wissa is attracting significant transfer interest from a host of sides ahead of the summer transfer window.

Championship pair Fulham and West Brom have both been said keen on a move for Wissa this summer. But, they are not alone. German trio FC Augsburg, Mainz and 1.FC Koln have all been linked with a swoop for Wissa, as have Premier League pair Southampton and Watford.

Wissa has been in electric form this season, netting 15 goals and laying on four assists in 28 Ligue 2 games so far this campaign, also scoring one goal and providing one assist in two Coupe de France matches.

The Frenchman has spent his entire career in his home nation, coming through the academy with LB Chateauroux. He went on to play 24 times for the club’s senior side, netting seven goals and providing five assists before leaving to join SCO Angers in 2016.

While with Angers, Wissa struggled to make an impact, spending most of his time with the club out on loan. He spent stints with Stade Lavallois and AC Ajaccio and left the club permanently in 2018 to join FC Lorient. Since then, Wissa has played 85 times for the club, netting 26 goals and providing 15 assists.

Now, with a host of sides said keen on signing him – including Fulham and West Brom – it will be interesting to see how the winger’s situation pans out this summer and if these claims emerging from France develop into anything beyond rumours.