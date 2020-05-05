Speaking to talkSPORT, Middlesbrough’s loaned in midfielder Ravel Morrison has said that he was amazed by Wayne Rooney’s recent comments but admitted that it left him “a bit upset” as well.

In a column for The Times last week, Derby County’s Wayne Rooney commented on Middlesbrough man Ravel Morrison’s potential as a youngster. The Manchester United legend said that Morrison was better than the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by a country mile.

Rooney added that Morrison did not have the discipline of some of those around him, preventing him from fulfilling his potential.

Now, Morrison has provided a reaction to the comments of his former teammate. The Middlesbrough midfielder said that Rooney’s words were “amazing” but added that it makes him a bit upset knowing that he could have and should have gone a bit further in his career. But, he made a point of saying that he still hopes to take his career to a higher level after struggling in recent years. He said:

“Obviously they’re amazing comments, especially from the player he is; he’s probably one of the best ever to come out of England, if not THE best. But it makes you a bit upset as well, because I could have gone a bit further, I should have gone a bit further and I’m still hoping to go further.

“I knew I had ability, but I didn’t realise and understand these players’ thoughts at the time. If I could sit down and go back through my life they’d be a lot of things I would change.

“It was an every day thing for me when I was young, growing up at United, it was a nice environment to go into everyday with world-class players, it was enjoyable… And I know it’s poor, but because I was there from the under-9s I would skip training some days. I would wake up and I would just skip it, I don’t know why.

“It’s hard to get me off the training field now, so if I took my life back to those days I think it would have been a lot better. I did lack in a few things and I’ve made mistakes.

“There were some things in my life when I was young that I now definitely would not do, I’d have gone down a different path.”

Morrison, 27, joined Boro on loan in the January transfer window from Sheffield United. His current deal with the Blades expires at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see where the is playing his football next season.