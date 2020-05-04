In mid-April, website 90MIN ran with a story that Leeds United was a side being considered by football giants Paris Saint-Germain to help in the development of their talented teen defender Tanguy Kouassi. However, a little over a fortnight down the line and it appears that, according to the todofichajes website, the Whites are set to miss out on this opportunity with another set of ‘Whites’ in the hunt – the Los Blancos of Real Madrid.

Kouassi is yet to sign a professional deal at Les Parcs des Princes but has already shown the promise and potential that has convinced PSG boss, Thomas Tuchel, to take a punt on him. The young Paris-born talent 13 times for PSG across all competitions this season. In Ligue 1 he has six appearances (two goals), three appearances in the Coupe de France, two Champions League appearances and two Coupe de Ligue (one goal) appearance under his belt.

90MIN said that part of PSG’s strategy was to ensure that Kouassi signs his first professional deal at the club before looking at loaning him out to another club to gain first-team and developmental experience. With Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, and PSG owner, Nasser Al-Khelalfi, having a close relationship it is said that Leeds is one of the clubs under consideration as a destination for Kouassi and fellow teen Adil Aouchiche.

All of that is by the by though with what todofichajes are reporting. They say that world football super club Real Madrid are “looking for a generational change” with the likes of Rafael Varane and Sergio Ramos getting a little longer in the tooth. They add that one of those options is said to be Tanguy Kouassi.

In addition to the supposed interest in Leeds United as a development placing, Barcelona and Manchester United are said to “also follow the French centra [defender] closely.” Amongst this exalted company, the chances of Leeds United getting anything like a piece of Kouassi are very slim indeed.