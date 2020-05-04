Football in all top four English leagues is currently suspended as sport still continues to rightly fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. There is as much certainty as there is uncertainty when anyone thinks about ‘what comes next?’ With football on hold, talks are ongoing as to how to start football back up again, That is especially true of Premier League talks which could have a massive effect on the promotion hopes of Leeds United and West Brom say the Mail Online.

The Sky Bet Championship is finely poised as football continues to stand aside until the COIVD-19 situation is suitably stable enough to allow football to come back in some shape or form. Leeds United are a single point ahead of West Bromwich Albion in the table with this duo having gone at each other hammer and tongs this season for the top spot. There is a wider gap, a six-point cushion between the top two and Fulham in 3rd on 64 points. However, those placings mean nothing when it comes to where the real decisions will be made – the Premier League.

Leeds United and West Brom’s positions in the table will mean nothing if the Premier League decide that relegation will not be instigated from the top-tier this season. The 20-club league has put together a plan being called ‘Project Restart’ and need at least 14 votes to push this plan through but there are some clubs rebelling against the plans. This rebellion writes the Mail Online’s Matt Hughes, comes from “the bottom six clubs [who] are sabotaging plans to resume the season.”

This sabotage comes in the form that the bottom six clubs are said to want assurances that relegation from the Premier League won’t be on the menu, so-to-speak, in order for them to comply with the restart plan. This places them in direct conflict with the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ who are said “lobbying for guarantees that promotion and relegation will still be implemented, even if the season is curtailed.”

There are many accusations and counter-accusations going on with some Premier League voices saying that the stance of those clubs in the relegation places/in danger of relegation is nothing but short-sighted parochialism and the protection of their own interests. In a way, you can’t blame then – self-preservation is the fight most sides would engage in.

Yet, with terms being bandied around such as ‘preserve the integrity of the competition’, one must ask themselves a very simple question. If these sides vote only to save their own skin, are they really behaving with integrity in any sense of the meaning?

There is no way that the Premier League will run with an expanded league next season, not after what they will have gone through by the time that season opens up and starts afresh, Integrity will be out of the window and Leeds United and West Brom will be the ones to suffer.