Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has refuted Gary Neville’s suggestion of completing the current season abroad in an interview with Football Insider.

Mills has claimed that although the idea isn’t completely ludicrous, he thinks it will bring too many issues both practically and logistically.

The Premier League have begun ‘Project Restart’ as they look to assess all options as to how they could continue the current campaign and are set for another meeting on Friday to discuss it further.

Mills gave his views on playing abroad, saying: “What happens if you take it to an island and somebody gets it there?”

“I understand the theory behind it but then you have got all of the issues of travel. You are talking squads of thirty travelling, being housed, is that safe?”

“Then you have got all of the broadcasters. The theory is to put everybody in a bubble and go from there. I am not so sure if that is a feasible or practical solution.”

Although there hasn’t yet been a suggestion of the EFL taking a similar stance for the Championship, the outcome of these plans could have a serious effect on the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

Should the idea gather momentum and games be set to be played abroad this could work in their favour as the season being completed gives Leeds and West Brom a realistic chance of still winning promotion to the top-flight with three teams being relegated from the Premier League.

However, if this doesn’t seem to be feasible then more solutions will need to be researched and the longer the uncertainty continues, the longer the rest of the EFL will be left in the dark.