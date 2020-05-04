Danny Mills has urged his former side Leeds United to sign experienced Premier League goalkeeper Joe Hart in an interview with Football Insider.

Mills played with Joe Hart during their time together at Manchester City and believes he would be a “fantastic addition” to the side should they win promotion.

Hart is currently playing at Burnley but has struggled for first-team appearances due to the form of current number one choice Nick Pope.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and he could be available on a free transfer should Sean Dyche’s side choose not to extend it further.

Mills has claimed that Hart could be willing to accept a pay cut in search of regular first-team football and couldn’t speak more highly of his former teammate.

“I think Harty is a great goalkeeper,” he said. “I know him well from when he first came to Manchester City. He will have learned an awful lot. He has a huge amount of experience.”

“If you have a goalkeeper like that, if Leeds can get him on a free transfer, it would be a fabulous addition. He works incredibly hard, he is incredibly dedicated and is very fit.”

“Keepers go on until they are 40 odd. Look at David Seaman, Schmeichel and David James. It is highly possible that the deal can be done.”

Hart has recently lost the form which saw him become England’s number one goalkeeper and will be looking to kickstart his career once more and with Leeds looking for more experience in the goalkeeping department, this could be a wise move for both parties.

Leeds’ Kiko Casilla is currently serving an eight-game suspension due to being found guilty of racial abuse and with their on-loan goalkeeper Illan Meslier only being 20-years-old and lacking experience they could look to bring in a more veteran goalkeeper this summer.