Speaking to Peterborough United’s official YouTube channel, midfielder George Boyd has provided an insight into his infamous failed transfer to Nottingham Forest in January 2013.

In January 2013, George Boyd had been with Peterborough United for six years – excluding a brief loan spell with Nottingham Forest. Boyd was a star performer for the Posh and was being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest were keen to sign him in the January transfer window and when he headed to Forest for a medical, it seemed a permanent transfer to the City Ground was on the cards.

However, when a late deal fell through, a failed eye test was cited as the reason behind the breakdown of the transfer. Now, Boyd has moved to provide an insight into the failed move, saying that he believes Billy Davies was the real reason behind the failed move.

“Then one January [2013] Posh agreed fees with Forest and Crystal Palace and I felt ready to make a step up. It was a tough choice as Palace was my boyhood club, but we’d just moved to Nassington [in Northamptonshire] so I chose Forest as it was nearer and we had a young baby.

“I went for the medical on deadline day and did all the scans on the knee, brain etc and was then told to hang around.

“Then at 9.30 pm the Forest chairman told me I had to take an eye test and I had to take it without my contact lenses in! I said that’s silly as I can’t see properly without them, but they made me anyway.

“At 10.30 pm they told me they couldn’t sign me because of my eyes and I was in pieces. I rang Darragh MacAnthony and he was brilliant with me, to be fair.

“He told me I’d always have a place at Posh and I think I played for them on the Saturday. The eye test nonsense was all down to Billy Davies, as he was set to return as Forest manager and clearly didn’t fancy me.”

Boyd later ended up sealing a loan move to Hull City, joining the club on a free transfer in the summer. He went on to play for Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday and is now back at London Road with Peterborough United. In total, Boyd has played a hefty 315 times for the Posh, scoring 74 goals and providing 57 assists in the process.