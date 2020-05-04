Ipswich Town have confirmed on their official club website that they have cut short the loan deal of 21-year-old Preston North End defender Josh Earl.

As the football season remains on hold with no official return date set, League One outfit Ipswich Town have now opted to bring an end to one of their loan deals.

Preston North End’s young defender Josh Earl has now left the Portman Road club before the end of his loan deal. Earl joined the club in the January transfer window in a loan deal that would see him spend the remainder of the season with Ipswich Town but now, it has been confirmed that the deal has been cut short.

The Tractor Boys’ general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill provided an insight into the decision to end Earl’s loan deal with the club, saying that it is the “sensible” thing to do before thanking the left-back for his contributions and efforts during his time with the club. He said:

“We all agreed that it was the sensible thing to do given the circumstances. We could have extended Josh’s loan but there is so much uncertainty going on at the moment around when games might be played again that it wasn’t really a viable option.

“We’d like to thank Josh for his contribution to the team and to the Club in his time with us and wish him all the best for the future.”

Earl spent the first half of the season on loan with Bolton Wanderers before switching to Ipswich in January. The 21-year-old appeared seven times for the club in his short stint with the club.

Now, with Earl back at parent club Preston, it will be interesting to see what the Lilywhites have planned for the defender’s immediate future.