According to a report from Portuguese newspaper Record, Nottingham Forest will not look to pursue a permanent deal for loaned in midfielder Alfa Semedo.

Nottingham Forest signed midfielder Alfa Semedo on loan from Portuguese side Benfica in the summer transfer window, with Sabri Lamouchi bringing him in to bolster his midfield options.

The defensive midfielder has featured 24 times across all competitions since joining Forest on loan, netting two goals in the process.

Now, reports have emerged from Portugal claiming that Nottingham Forest have made a decision regarding whether or not they want to bring Semedo in on a permanent basis this summer. And, it is said that the Championship promotion hopefuls will not be looking to bring the Guinea-Bissau man in on a long-term deal.

Semedo has started in 12 games across all competitions, coming off the bench 12 times. Competition in Lamouchi’s midfield ranks has been strong this season, with Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Ryan Yates and John Bostock all competing for a spot in the side.

While Forest are not looking to bring Semedo back to Nottingham Forest again this summer, the report states that Benfica will be looking to send the midfielder out once again. The 22-year-old has three years remaining on his deal with the club but it seems Benfica do not think he is ready for consistent first-team action.

With Semedo returning to Benfica, it will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest identify new midfield targets for the summer transfer window and who they look to bring in when Semedo returns.