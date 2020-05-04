West Brom are in their fifth season as a Championship club since the formation of the division in 2004, with the drop down to the second tier giving them the chance to blood some of their youth prospects into the senior side.

Here, we take a look at who West Brom’s top five youngest Championship goalscorers are and where they are now (as per Transfermarkt).

5th – Harvey Barnes (20 years, 8 months and 26 days)

Harvey Barnes is the fifth youngest Championship goalscorer for West Brom, doing so in a short but sweet loan stint with the Baggies last season. He linked up with the club on loan in the summer of 2018 and netted his first goal on the opening day in a 2-1 loss to Bolton.

His season-long loan with the club was cut short in the January transfer window, with parent club Leicester City bringing him back after his impressive performances while out on loan. Barnes is now a first-team regular with the Foxes.

4th – Ishmael Miller (20 years, 5 months and 13 days)

Former Manchester City youngster Ishmael Miller left the Citizens to join West Brom in 2007 and as Barnes did, netted on his debut for the club. Miller came off the bench to score in a 2-0 win over Preston North End. His first campaign was his most prolific for the club, netting 16 goals and providing nine assists in 40 appearances.

Miller remained with West Brom until August 2011 when he joined Nottingham Forest. Since then, the 33-year-old has gone on to play for Middlesbrough, Yeovil Town, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Bury, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers.

3rd – Rekeem Harper (19 years, 1 month and 19 days)

Another goal that will live more recently in the memory of West Brom fans is young midfielder Rekeem Harper’s first Championship goal for the club. His first and so far only goal for the club came in a 2-1 win over Rotherham United towards the tail end of last season.

Harper remains with the Baggies but has previously been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns. Since emerging from the club’s academy, he has appeared 34 times for the club across all competitions.

2nd – Nathan Ferguson (18 years, 11 months and 22 days)

At second is another one of West Brom’s recent emerging talents. Nathan Ferguson has featured frequently this season, notching up 21 appearances under Slaven Bilic. He netted his first goal for the Baggies from range in a 2-0 away win over QPR.

Ferguson has also been linked with a move to the Premier League over the course of this season and he appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

1st – Chris Wood (17 years, 9 months and 8 days)

Chris Wood is now known as a decent Premier League striker, plying his trade with Burnley. But, it was West Brom where he made his breakthrough into senior football. Wood scored his first goal for the club as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, finding the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers in September 2009.

Wood left West Brom to join Leicester in 2013 after spells on loan with Barnsley, Brighton, Birmingham City, Bristol City and Millwall. Since then, the 28-year-old has gone on to play for Ipswich Town (loan), Leeds United and Burnley.