West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has revealed how he is coping with ‘life in lockdown’ and reiterated he wants to achieve promotion the right way in an interview with the Express & Star.

The midfielder has already stated that football should only return when it is safe to do so but admits he wants to finish the job “on the field.”

West Brom are currently second in the Championship table, one point behind Leeds United and six points ahead of third-placed Fulham in the race for promotion.

There have been discussions in recent days that the Premier League could introduce a 22 or 23 team division for one campaign if the season can’t be concluded, which would allow Leeds and West Brom to take their place in the top-flight as well as a club possibly from the play-offs which could be decided in one-off games.

Livermore however, has claimed that his preference would be to finish the season “on the pitch.” “It’s been nice to have that physical and mental break from football but everyone is missing it now.”

“Everyone is missing the togetherness, the interaction with the fans, the interaction with the media – the whole feel around our club and area. We just want to get back as soon as possible but obviously when it is safe to do so.”

“We would like to win promotion properly and we still feel like we have got a point to prove. We have had a great season and put in some great performances – it has been fantastic. And we want to finish it right – I feel I can say that on behalf of everyone,” he continued.

The 30-year-old also revealed what his life has been like during lockdown. “It’s a strange time. But we are very aware of how lucky we are. I’m spending a lot of time with my children – which I don’t always get to do so that’s been lovely.”