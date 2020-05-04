Leeds United Journalist Phil Hay has hinted at “huge potential problems” for Leeds and West Bromwich Albion’s promotion bid in response to a supporter on Twitter.

There have been discussions in recent days between the Premier League that there may be an option to play the season to a conclusion at neutral venues but only if relegation is not on the table.

This would leave 20 clubs still remaining in the top flight and with West Brom and Leeds still harbouring hopes of promotion having held the top two spots in the Championship for much of the season, this latest news will be of concern to their supporters.

A Leeds United supporter questioned Hay on Twitter asking:

Hey @PhilHay_ do you think there's a big danger to Leeds' and Baggies' promotion hopes if Prem agree to no relegation as swap for playing neutral venues? — 1919 – Bielsa 💙💛 (@aclr1972) May 4, 2020

The Leeds Journalist for The Athletic responded by saying:

it would cause big problems, for sure. Leeds would argue for an expanded EPL but you're up against the top six clubs who already think they've got too many games to cope with. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 4, 2020

It is becoming increasingly likely that the Championship season may not be able to play to a conclusion due to the sheer financial pressures facing some clubs and this could leave their promotion hopes in tatters.

It has been reported that many of the teams in the bottom half of the Premier League are pushing for this to be considered rather than the league itself.

A 22 or 23 team Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign may provide more revenue but it would mean more games and some logistical issues which would need ironing out.

The argument against it from some of the big sides would likely be buoyed by the fact that Euro 2020 has been rescheduled for next summer and this would mean more games for some of their bigger stars.

West Brom and Leeds will of course push for promotion with both sides having worked incredibly hard to put themselves in such a good position to reach the top flight and to have this taken away could have devastating effects for both.