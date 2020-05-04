According to a report from Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City’s loaned out midfielder Badou Ndiaye is keen to make a permanent transfer to Turkey.

Stoke City allowed midfielder Badou Ndiaye to make a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window, heading to Turkey to link up with Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor after spending the first half of the campaign with the Potters.

And now, it has been reported that Ndiaye has been enjoying life back in Turkey, so much so that he is keen to return there on a permanent basis. The initial loan deal agreed between the two clubs includes the option to make the move permanent, with a fee of €8 million said to be the amount previously agreed.

Since Ndiaye joined the club in January, Trabzonspor have gone unbeaten in the Turkish Super Lig, winning six games and drawing three times. The club are in a battle for the title but the outcome of the league remains unknown amid the suspension of the season. Across all competitions, Ndiaye has played 13 times for the club, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.

Ndiaye played 13 Championship games for Stoke in a difficult first half of the season for the club. Since signing for the club in January 2018, Ndiaye has played 27 times, scoring two goals and laying on one assist. The Senegal international spent last season on loan with Galatasary and now, after another loan spell in Turkey, Ndiaye wants to stay there for keeps.

It will be interesting to see if Ndiaye is able to get his desired permanent move to Turkey to bring an end to a difficult spell in England with Stoke.