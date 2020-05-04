Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that it would be “hugely unfair” if West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United weren’t promoted based on sporting merit in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

There have been discussions in recent weeks between the Premier League’s main officials over the resumption of the football season and whether it will be able to be concluded.

An option which has been put on the table is to complete the top-flight season at neutral venues and for relegation to take place as normal although some clubs are against this plan.

Specific clubs believe that playing at neutral venues will put them at a disadvantage and so will only agree to this if relegation is taken away.

This doesn’t mean that there wouldn’t be a promotion from the Championship although a Premier League rule does state that no more than 20 teams can be included in the top flight but it is not known whether this could change due to these exceptional circumstances.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson believes that no matter what happens in the top-flight, West Brom and the Whites must be promoted on sporting merit.

“Leeds and West Brom have been clearly the best two sides in the Championship and I don’t think anyone could argue with that.”

“The gap has been 10-15 points on occasions between second and third. And there’s always been a gap back to third. If you promote teams on merit it would hugely unfair if this wasn’t Leeds and West Brom,” Robinson continued.

“We’ve played 37 games and that’s easily enough to decide who the best teams are in terms of ability. That would just be one game left in the Premier League season.”

Robinson makes a fair assessment on the current situation but of course, the impact on the Premier League and the duration of it would need to be taken into account and how would the four clubs in the play-off places who still harbour hopes of promotion take the news?