From Coventry to sunny Italy… Jay Bothroyd’s move to Perugia in 2003 was a strange one for striker.

He had burst onto the scene for the Sky Blues as a youngster in the old First Division and had scored 17 goals in 83 appearances. When Serie A came calling, Bothroyd departed England with his sights set on forging a career in Europe. Could he be a hit in Italy?

How did he do

Bothroyd was a regular for Perugia in his first year there and went onto make 39 appearances for them, chipping in with seven goals in all competitions.

However, he moved back to home soil on loan at Blackburn Rovers in his second season and later joined Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal in August 2005 after being released by the Italian side due to their financial woes.

The 6ft 3inc forward has since gone onto play for the likes of Wolves, Stoke City, QPR, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday. His form at Cardiff in 2010 earned him his England debut in a friendly against France and he became the first Football League player to represent the Three Lions since David Nugent three years earlier. However, that is his only international appearance to date.

Where is he now

Bothroyd, who is now 37 years, is now back playing overseas and can be found in now in Japan for Hokkaido Consadole Sapparo. He left the UK in January 2014 for India to join Muangthong United and spent a year there before joining Japanese second tier side Jubilo Iwata to help them gain promotion.