From the Championship to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool… Steven Caulker’s loan move from QPR to Liverpool in January 2016 certainly raised some eyebrows.

He joined QPR in July 2014 from Cardiff City but could not prevent the London side from being relegated from the Premier League in last place in his first season at the club.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City man had done enough to earn himself a loan move to Southampton in the summer of 2015 but later switched to the Reds.

How did he do

Caulker, who has one cap for England to his name, made his Liverpool debut a day after joining the Merseyside giants in an FA Cup tie at Anfield at Arsenal, a game in which finished 3-3. He came on in the 89th minute and played as a striker.

He went on to make a further couple of cameo appearances against Manchester United and Norwich City for Klopp’s side but never nailed down a regular spot in his brief spell with the Reds and returned to QPR in the second tier that summer.

Where is he now

Caulker stayed with the Hoops for another year-and-a-half in the Championship before going onto have a spell in Scotland at Dundee. Celtic tried to sign him in August 2018 but were unsuccessful in their attempts to lure him to Glasgow.

He now plays in Turkey for Alanyaspor, of whom he joined in January 2019, and is a key player and first-team regular for the Super Lig side. They were 6th when the season was brought to a halt.