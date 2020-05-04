Sanchez watt was part of THE LEEDS UNITED SIDE PROMOTED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP TEN YEARS AGO.

The forward was on loan at Elland Road from Premier League side Arsenal.

Watt, a former England Under-19 international, linked up with Simon Grayson’s Whites in March 2010 and helped them win promotion from League One. He then re-joined the Yorkshire side on loan for the season after in the second tier and made 26 appearances before returning to the Emirates Stadium.

He managed to play three times for Arsenal’s first-team and also had loan spells away at Southend United, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town and Colchester United.

Watt left the Gunners on a permanent deal for Colchester in 2013 after being released. He spent two years with the U’s in League One and was a key player for them, scoring eight goals in 48 games.

He then made a surprise switch to India to join Kerala Blasters in 2015 and stayed with the Super League side for year before moving back to England for a second spell at Crawley.

Where is he now?

Watt then played just three times for the Red Devils in the fourth tier and subsequently dropped into non-league to sign for the ambitious Billericay Town on a short-term deal in November 2017.

He has since stayed in the National League South with a spell at Hemel Hempstead Town but now plays for Wealdstone. The 29 year old joined them last year and faces an uncertain future at the club at the moment.