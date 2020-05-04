Scott HOGAN HAS BEEN A REAL HIT FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY SINCE JOINING ON LOAN FROM BITTER RIVALS ASTON VILLA.

The Blues took a chance on the striker in the January transfer window having seen him fall out-of-favour at Villa Park and be shipped out to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, seems a great fit at St. Andrew’s and managed to score seven goals in eight games before the season was brought to a halt.

Rekindling old form

The former non-league forward of Halifax Town and Hyde burst onto the scene in the Football League for Rochdale and earned a move to Brentford after scoring 19 goals in League Two.

He then bagged 21 goals in 36 games for the Bees and has seemed to find his goal scoring touch of three years ago at Griffin Park under Pep Clotet at Birmingham.

Does he have a future at Aston Villa?

Hogan has struggled to find form at Villa Park and has managed just 10 goals since signing for the Midlands side for a hefty fee of £12 million.

He has been loaned back out to the Championship three times since his move to Dean Smith’s side and they obviously don’t rate him that highly.

However, he still has a year left on his contract there which will impact upon Birmingham’s chances of signing him permanently this summer. If Villa are in the second tier next term then they may want to keep him.

On the other hand, they may seek to sell him for a cash fee to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2021.

Hogan has formed a great partnership up front with Lukas Jutkiewitz at Birmingham and if they can sign him over the coming months, they could be potential promotion candidates next season.