West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has heaped praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in an interview with The Athletic.

In a recent interview, Livermore was asked to recreate his best player using a range of attributes and characteristics based on the players he has shared a dressing room with.

When asked who he regarded to have the best ‘engine’ he went with the former Sunderland midfielder having got to know him well from their time together with England.

Henderson was made Liverpool skipper following the departure of Steven Gerrard and has become an integral figure at Anfield in his time at the club.

Before the suspension of the football season due to the Coronavirus he was on target to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time and he could still do just that, depending on the outcome of discussions between the Premier League’s top officials.

Although Henderson doesn’t find himself on the scoresheet too often he brings more than goals and creativity to the Liverpool midfielder, with his work rate and tireless energy.

Livermore gave his views on Henderson’s qualities saying: “He just doesn’t stop. “Energy” is the word that sums him up in terms of his work rate and resilience.”

“I have played with him for England, but I’ve also played against him a lot and I’ve always noticed that he’s very good in terms of energy and stamina. He also doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick, by the way.”

It took time for Henderson to settle into a more senior role at Anfield but he is now regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League and rightly so considering his contributions this season.