Hull City were promoted to the premier league seven years ago today after a dramatic final day of the season.

The Tigers needed a win to seal promotion but drew 2-2 with Cardiff City at the KCOM Stadium. Nevertheless, Leeds United’s 2-1 win against 3rd place Watford ensured Steve Bruce’s side went up anyway.

Here is where Hull’s starting XI from that day are nowadays-

David Stockdale- He spent the 2012/13 season on loan from Fulham and is now on the books at Birmingham City.

Ahmed Elmohadamy- The Egypt international played over 200 games for Hull but left in 2017 for Aston Villa.

Liam Rosenior- The ex-right-back spent five years with the Tigers and is a coach at fellow Championship side Derby County these days.

James Chester- He scored for the Yorkshire side in the FA Cup final in 2014. The former Manchester United defender is currently on loan at Stoke City from Aston Villa.

Paul McShane- The scorer of the Tigers’ second goal against Cardiff seven years ago now plays in League One for Rochdale.

Abdoulaye Faye- He played a key part in Hull’s promotion but was frozen out in the Premier League a year later. The former Senegal international retired in 2015 after last playing for Malaysian side Sabah.

George Boyd- The experienced midfielder is now back at former club Peterborough United.

David Meyler- He hung up his boots in August last year having last played on loan at Coventry City.

Stephen Quinn- The Irish midfielder can be found in the third tier with Burton Albion these days.

Robbie Brady- The 28 year old left Hull in 2017 for Norwich City and is now in the top flight with Burnley.

Jay Simpson- He plays in Cyprus for Nea Salamis Famagusta having played for the likes of Buriram United, Leyton Orient and Philadelphia Union since leaving Hull in 2013.