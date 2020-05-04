Luton Town are currently managerless after parting company with Graeme JONES.

The likes of Nathan Jones, Nigel Adkins and Tommy Wright have been linked with the vacant position, but one option out of left-field the Hatters could consider is Chris Coleman.

He has been out of the dugout since May last year when he was sacked by Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

Coleman, who is 49 years old, was a man in-demand after he guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France. However, he stayed on with the national team before finally opting to return to club management with Sunderland in November 2017.

A point to prove

The Black Cats’ job was a poisoned chalice and he was unable to stop them from being relegated to League One. His reputation was tarnished but it was the wrong job for him to take at that time.

Coleman will be eager to prove people wrong when he gets another opportunity in the game and would be ideal for Luton. The Hatters have proved they are more than capable of competing in the Championship and have some good players in their ranks.

Experienced

They need someone to take them forward and Coleman could be the one to kick-start a project at Kenilworth Road.

Prior to his managerial stints at Wales, Sunderland and in China, the ex-defender had managed Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and AEL in Greece.

With it unknown if or when the season will resume, Luton’s chances of luring someone with the calibre of Coleman to the club will depend on what league they are in next term.