Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Derby County midfielder Max Bird, as per a report by the Daily mail.

The Premier League side are looking to seal the deal for the young midfielder this summer to bolster their midfield options.

Bird, who is 19 years old, is being tipped for a big future in the game and is being lured away to Stamford Bridge for a fee of just £4.8 million.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard knows the youngster well from managing him at Pride Park last season. He got the Rams to the Championship Play-Off final before leaving last summer for his beloved Blues.

Bird has progressed up through the academy with the Rams and was a key player for them at all youth levels. He was handed his first-team debut in a League Cup fixture against Barnsley in September 2017 aged just 16, making him Derby’s eighth youngest ever player.

The midfielder stepped up to the senior fold last season under Lampard and made eight appearances in all competitions under the ex-England international.

Bird has since become more of a regular for the Rams under Phillip Cocu in this campaign and has played 18 games.

He is now set to be lured to the bright lights of the Premier League and will be hoping to progress his career at Chelsea. Derby fans will be disappointed to see him leave the club but a move to Stamford Bridge is a tough one for him to turn down.