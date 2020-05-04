Stoke City midfielder badou n’diaye wants a permanent move to TRABZONSPOR, AS PER A REPORT BYSTOKE ON TRENT LIVE.

The Potters’ man joined the Turkish Super Lig side on loan in the January transfer window and wants to leave the Championship on a permanent basis.

N’Diaye, who is a Senegal international with 27 caps to his name, spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and made 33 appearances in all competitions, helping Fatih Terim’s side win the league title.

He now has his sights set on winning another title if or when the campaign resumes, with Trabzonspor firmly in the race.

N’Diaye joined Stoke in January 2018 from Galatasaray for a hefty fee of £14 million and they were relegated from the Premier League during his first season at the club.

He started his career in his native country with Diambars before moving to Norway in 2013 to join FC Bodo/Glimt. He became a key player for the Eliteserien outfit and spent two years there before switching to Turkey.

N’Diaye had a spell at Osmanlispor prior to his move to Galatasaray. His time in England has not worked out but he still has two years left on his contract at Stoke.

Michael O’Neill’s side need to offload him and get him off their wage bill. N’Diaye has found a home at Trabzonspor and has lined up for them alongside the likes of Daniel Sturridge and ex-Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban this season. Will he leave the Potters permanently this summer?