Ex-FOOTBALL LEAGUE MIDFIELDER BILLY KNOTT HAS BEEN RELEASED BY NON-LEAGUE SIDE CHELMSFORD CITY, AS ANNOUNCED BY THEIR OFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE.

He had been on the books of the National League South side since March 2019 and helped them get to the Play-Offs last season.

Knott, who is 27 years old, made 33 appearances for Chelmsford this term before the campaign was brought to a halt.

He has played over 250 games in his career to date and will have to weigh up his options this summer as a free agent.

Chelmsford boss Robbie Simpson has said: “Billy is an extremely talented player but he struggled for consistency in terms of fitness last season and therefore I feel we are unable to offer him terms a player of his calibre would expect. He moves on with all our best wishes for the future.”

Knott had spells as a youngster at Chelsea and Sunderland before rocking up at Bradford City in 2014. He became a key player for the Bantams and helped them beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup in his first year at the club.

He then had a year-long stint at League One side Gillingham before signing for Lincoln City in 2017, where he was part of their squad who won the National League title under Danny Cowley.

Knott has since played for Rochdale, Concord Rangers and Chelmsford but will have to start searching for another club over the coming months having been released from his contract.