Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham may still have a future at bloomfield road, as per a report by the blackpool gazette.

The right-back was loaned out to Crewe Alexandra during the January transfer window and has since impressed for the Railwaymen.

Nottingham, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at Blackpool this summer but is hoping he has caught the eye during his spell with David Artell’s side.

The defender had previously played in non-league for the likes of Solihull Moors and Salford City before joining Blackpool in 2018. He was a regular for the Seasiders last season but saw his game time reduce in the first-half of this campaign.

He has spoken to the new Tangerines boss Neil Critchley about his situation, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “He (Critchley) said he had watched me play at Crewe a few times and he’s been very impressed with what I’ve done so far.”

He added: “I just want to try and finish the season, do as well as I can because I’m obviously at Crewe until the end of the season. Then we’ll just go from there.

“As long as he (Critchley) wants me to come back then there’s always the chance of that happening, but with the season not being finished yet I just don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m just going to try and keep my head down and try and win this league with Crewe as long as the season starts again.”

Nottingham has made 11 appearances for the Alex since his move there.